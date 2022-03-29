Grassroots football teams get government funding
- Published
Grassroots football teams in Herefordshire and Worcestershire are among those to share an initial £39m of government funding.
In total, 116 projects nationwide will benefit from the first slice of £230m investment in football facilities.
The pot includes more than £450,000 for a 3G pitch at Droitwich Leisure Centre.
It is hoped the money will help to increase participation among under-represented groups, including women, girls and disabled players.
Other schemes receiving money are Herefordshire Football Association which is given £99,000 towards new changing facilities, Evesham Football Club which gets £25,000 for new maintenance equipment, and Woodrush High School, Worcestershire, which receives £145,000 for the refurbishment of an indoor sports hall.
Mark Bullingham, chief executive of The Football Association, said: "This initial £39m investment from the government, the first tranche of the £230m that was recently allocated to transform grassroots football facilities across the country, will help people to get active again as we emerge from the pandemic.
"Having more quality facilities around the country will encourage new participation at every age group and from historically under-represented groups, level up health inequalities in left-behind communities, and make the playing experience enjoyable for everyone that plays the game."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk