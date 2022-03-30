Egdon dog attack: Boy, two, dies in hospital
- Published
A two-year-old boy has died after being hurt in a dog attack, police said.
The youngster suffered a cardiac arrest at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday.
He was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital for treatment but West Mercia Police confirmed his death on Wednesday.
Three dogs have been removed from the property and are being housed securely but the force said it could not confirm their breeds.
Supt Rebecca Love said they were not thought to be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.
"This is a truly tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time," she added.
The attack in Worcestershire followed another, separate dog attack on two children and a woman in Cannock, Staffordshire, on Saturday.
An eight-year-old boy and a girl, six, are both in a stable condition in hospital where their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.
A man, 28, and a woman, 51, were arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury.
The man was also arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of public justice.
Another man, 25, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
On 6 March, a three-year-old girl died of a dog attack in Lincolnshire.
