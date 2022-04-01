Malvern: Date set after Priory Park £500K revamp

Malvern Hills District Council
The play area has been revamped using sustainable wood and plants, the council said

A new £500,000, eco-friendly play area will be ready for children to use over the Easter weekend, a council has said.

The project in Priory Park, Great Malvern, has seen sustainable timber, planting and materials used to revamp the site.

The new play area will include natural boulders, hobbit holes, a rope bridge and a basket swing, Malvern Hills District Council added.

It will open on Good Friday with a formal opening on 5 May.

Malvern Hills District Council
The park contains equipment including "hobbit holes" and a rope bridge

