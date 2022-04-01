Dog which fatally attacked boy in Egdon was a Rottweiler
A dog which fatally attacked a two-year-old at his home was a Rottweiler, police have confirmed.
The boy, who has not been named, died in hospital on Wednesday after being attacked at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday.
West Mercia Police has removed three Rottweiler dogs from the property, but could not confirm how many were involved in the attack.
They are currently being securely housed, the force added.
The boy suffered a cardiac arrest after the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment - first at Worcestershire Royal Hospital and then at Birmingham Children's Hospital, where he died.
Supt Rebecca Love said it was "a truly tragic incident".
The boy's family have asked that their privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time, police said.
Rottweilers are not included on the list of banned breeds.
The death follows a spate of dog attacks, including two other fatal incidents in March.
Seventeen-month-old Bella-Rae Birch died after being mauled by her family's pet dog in St Helens and Kyra Leanne King, who was three months old, died after a dog attack at a Lincolnshire beauty spot.
Two children and a woman were also injured in a dog attack in Cannock, Staffordshire, on 26 March.
