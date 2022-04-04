Janet Edwards: Family 'overwhelmed' by response to missing nurse search
The family of a woman whose body was found in a river last month after weeks of searching said they were overwhelmed by the community response.
Former nurse Janet Edwards was last seen in Hereford in December. Her body was found on 10 March.
Her family said she was a wonderful and extraordinary mother, partner and friend who would be dearly missed.
In a statement they said they were overwhelmingly grateful to volunteers who helped with the searches.
Ms Edwards, 67, vanished on 10 December. Her body was found in the River Wye in Netherton, Ross-on-Wye, three months later.
"She had a long career as a nurse, in which she was sincerely valued and respected by colleagues and her patients," her family said.
"She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her."
They announced a funeral for Ms Edwards would take place at 14:00 BST on Wednesday at St Nicholas' Church in Hereford, with an invitation extended to all those who supported the family and the search.
"We would like to convey our heartfelt thanks to all those who helped in the search for Janet, and have supported us since her tragic disappearance," the family said.
They also commended the "dedication and bravery" of the West Midlands Search and Rescue Service which they said was "nothing short of heroic".
