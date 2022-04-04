Man died after crashed car caught fire in Worcestershire field
A man has died after his car left the road and caught fire in a field.
Murray Priday, from Corse, in Gloucestershire, died in hospital after the crash on a road in Worcestershire.
The 26-year-old was travelling along the B4208 between Camer's Green, near the Malvern Hills, and Pendock when his car left the road at about 23:45 BST on Friday, before bursting into flames in a nearby field.
He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
No-one else was injured in the crash, the West Mercia force added.
Detectives have appealed for witnesses or anyone with further information to come forward.
