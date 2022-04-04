Lamb chops stuffed in car exhaust in Herefordshire meat attack
Lamb chops were stuffed into a car's exhaust pipe during an attack on homes that used raw meat as projectiles.
Another vehicle was left with a chicken drumstick hanging from a wheel rim.
Police say eggs were also thrown when the two properties were targeted with meaty cuts in Herefordshire that left one car looking more like a butcher's grinder.
It happened at about 21:30 BST on Saturday in Credenhill, near Hereford, the West Mercia force said.
