Lamb chops stuffed in car exhaust in Herefordshire meat attack

West Mercia Police
Lamb chops were stuffed into the exhaust pipe of a parked car in the attack

Lamb chops were stuffed into a car's exhaust pipe during an attack on homes that used raw meat as projectiles.

Another vehicle was left with a chicken drumstick hanging from a wheel rim.

Police say eggs were also thrown when the two properties were targeted with meaty cuts in Herefordshire that left one car looking more like a butcher's grinder.

It happened at about 21:30 BST on Saturday in Credenhill, near Hereford, the West Mercia force said.

West Mercia Police
Two properties had food thrown at them in the attack in Herefordshire on Saturday

