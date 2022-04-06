Ambulance waits at Worcester hospital for nearly 14 hours
An ambulance had to wait with a patient for nearly 14 hours outside Worcestershire Royal Hospital.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said staff stayed with a patient there for that amount of time on Monday.
Some ambulances also had to be diverted to the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, which is also part of Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust.
In total, the ambulance service said it had lost more than 260 hours with crews having to wait outside the hospitals.
It has previously highlighted the amount of time its vehicles were being forced to wait outside hospitals in the region, because of delays in getting patients admitted.
In September last year, 622 ambulances waited more than an hour to discharge their patients at Worcestershire Royal.
The BBC has contacted the Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust for a comment.
