Worry as Ross-on-Wye crisp producer says sunflower oil price has more than doubled
A Herefordshire crisp producer says the price of sunflower oil has more than doubled since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Two Farmers, which relies on the oil for its products, said it was trying not to increase its own price.
But if the increase continues long term then the costs may have to be passed on, the firm said.
Supplies received on Tuesday night cost about 145% more than the business was paying 18 months ago.
Ukraine and Russia produce most of the world's supply of the oil and the war is disrupting exports.
Two Farmers in Ross-on-Wye began when Mark Green and Sean Mason, who grow and sell potatoes, started a business venture making environmentally-friendly crisps.
Mr Mason said it had sourced some amounts of the oil to "keep us going, but the price increase has been colossal".
Eighteen months ago the firm was paying about £980 for a container which could hold 1,000 litres (220 gallons).
"These ones that came in last night were £2,400 each," Mr Mason said.
The farmer said the business had "probably got enough" of the oil "to run us through for probably two more months".
"We're trying to ride it through at the minute and hold our price in without increasing it if we possibly can.
"But long term, if it continues at this price or continues to increase, then this probably... [we'll] have to pass on."
The farmer stated costs "across everything that we use" were increasing, including packaging.
But he also said: "What we're suffering is very small compared to what the people of Ukraine are suffering."
