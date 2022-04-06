Ross-on-Wye: Newborn murder-accused appears in court
- Published
An 18-year-old woman charged with murdering a newborn baby has appeared in court.
Paris Mayo, of Ruardean in Gloucestershire, was arrested and charged by police on Monday.
She was accused in connection with the death of an infant whose body was found at a house in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on 24 March 2019.
She appeared at Worcester Crown Court where she was remanded in custody ahead of another hearing on 24 May.
