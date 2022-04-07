Worcester railway shed could be converted into apartments
- Published
A Victorian railway shed could be converted into 50 apartments.
A planning application by Promanco proposes removing the roof of the building on Midland Road in Worcester, to make room for a four-storey block.
But the company said: "The scheme seeks to retain as much of the existing former goods yard building as possible and all of the office building."
The building is currently home to indoor playground The Buzz and rock-climbing centre Redpoint.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the applicants called the plan "an innovative design solution which addresses the need to provide good quality accommodation for future residents whilst recognising the site's industrial architectural heritage".
Initial designs for the building would have kept the roof, but the application said that would have resulted in a lack of sunlight for residents.
"The alternative would have involved punching completely new openings in the brickwork to provide additional windows and doors" it said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk