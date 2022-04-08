Disabled dog found 'dumped like rubbish' near Bromsgrove
A disabled dog found tied to a tree in a secluded spot could have been "dumped like rubbish" due to his deformity, an animal charity has said.
The RSPCA is appealing for information after the dog was discovered on a patch of land near Bromsgrove in Worcestershire.
The animal was found by staff at the nearby Avoncroft Museum of Historic Buildings, who called the police.
Rescuers have named him Defford after the officer who helped him to safety.
The animal, thought to be a young German Shepherd or Belgian Malinois cross, is about a year old, said the charity.
RSPCA inspector Nicola Johnson said: "It really upsets me to think his owner had decided to just dump him like rubbish and simply walk away from their terrified pet.
"He must have been very confused and frightened to be tied up and abandoned like this."
The animal has deformed rear legs and a very distinct walk.
"He is such a sweet and gentle-natured dog. It's heart breaking to think someone has abandoned him because of his legs," Ms Johnson said.
Zoe Willems, director of Avoncroft Museum, described finding the scared animal.
"There was no food and water and we couldn't see much mess so don't think he was there that long, but he had clearly trodden down a circle through pacing when the lead allowed him to," she said.
"However, he'd been there long enough to get the lead very twisted on itself," she added, and he had "ended up unable to lie down or move very much at all."
The charity is keen to trace the owner of the dog. Anyone with information is urged to contact the RSPCA.
