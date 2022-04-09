Arrests after Kidderminster Matalan armed robbery
- Published
Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Matalan store.
Police were called to Park Butts Ringway in Kidderminster at about 08:30 BST and the retail park was cordoned off. It has since reopened.
West Mercia Police said it believed it was an isolated incident and no injuries were reported.
The two men, who are in their 30s and 40s, have been held on suspicion of robbery.
Det Insp Gareth Lougher has said: "As we continue to investigate the incident people may see a large police presence around the retail park for the majority of the day."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.