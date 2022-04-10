Wychavon cab drivers' fare increase request backed
Taxi fares in parts of Worcestershire will go up for the first time in nine years in part due to rising fuel costs.
A two-mile trip in Droitwich Spa, Evesham and Pershore will see a 15% hike, after a cab drivers' request was backed by Wychavon councillors.
Late-night and bank holiday journeys will also go up under the proposals.
Planned rises will go out for public consultation and if no objections are made, then the new tariffs could come into effect from 6 May.
The two-mile journey would rise by 15% from £5.40 to £6.20, after Wychavon District Council's licensing committee backed proposals, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The decision came following a request from Droitwich-based Blue Door taxis, which said the increase in fees was needed to cover the rising cost of fuel.
"Our initial proposal reflected on being 2013 since the last increase, the rise in fuel, maintenance, insurance and associated costs and living costs," the taxi company said.
"Whereas we appreciate this may at some point come back down slightly, the impact is currently, and for the foreseeable, here."
The proposed increases will see basic tariffs rise to £4 for the first three-quarters of a mile, with 20p charged for every subsequent 656ft (200m) travelled up to the first mile (1.6km).
Fees would then rise by 20p for every 180m (590ft) travelled thereafter.
The request by cab drivers was backed by councillors at a meeting on Wednesday.
Green councillor Ed Cohen said the authority should be "looking at the other side" and protecting taxi users as well as companies from rising costs and suggested a fare increase could be rejected in a bid to encourage more drivers to use electric cars.
