Tributes to man who died in "white collar boxing" match
Tributes have been paid to a man who died after taking part in a charity boxing match.
Dominic Chapman, who was in his 20s, had taken part in an event organised by Ultra White Collar Boxing in Worcester on Saturday when he collapsed.
In a Facebook post, his brother Joe described him as "the kindest, friendliest and most decent human being I knew".
Investigations are under way into the cause of death.
Joe Chapman added his brother had "lit up the lives of all who were fortunate enough to have met him" and that his donated organs had already "changed three lives".
Ultra White Collar Boxing has previously said it was "devastated to hear of the tragic death of this young man" and would offer family and friends all the support it could, adding an investigation was under way.
West Mercia Police, which attended, said no other injuries were reported and it was not investigating the death.
More tributes have been paid on a Just Giving page set up before the fight at Tramps nightclub to raise money for Cancer Research - a charity which Ultra White Collar Boxing said it had raised about £25m for.
It said it had organised matches involving 70,000 fighters since it started and trained them for eight weeks before they step into the ring.
