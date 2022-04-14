Kidderminster man charged with 'mooning' speed camera
A man has been charged after he was arrested following an incident in which he allegedly bared his behind to a speed camera van.
The claimed exposure happened on 5 November on Stourbridge Road, Kidderminster, West Mercia Police said.
Darrell Meekcom has been charged with two public order offences and obstructing or resisting an officer in execution of their duty.
The 55-year-old, of Coley Close, is due to appear before magistrates in May.
