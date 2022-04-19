Protests against demolition of former Garway school
- Published
Residents say they will do all they can to prevent the demolition of a Victorian school.
Plans have been put forward to knock-down the former school and teacher's house in Garway, Herefordshire, but residents said they wanted it saved and used for housing.
About 100 objections to the demolition plans have been put forward by residents.
The owner of the building has been contacted for comment.
For almost 50 years, local people have been trying to get the stone buildings listed and protected, but they could be demolished within weeks.
The buildings date from 1877 and Malcolm Howard, one of the campaign organisers, said it was an "asset to the community".
"Imagine what villages and towns would be like if you didn't have any of that link to the past," he said.
Campaign group Save Britain's Heritage has also opposed the plans, describing the buildings as "of considerable local architectural and historical significance" and called for them to be conserved and reused.
Herefordshire Councillor Toni Fagan, the ward member for Birch, which covers Garway, added: "It is such a beautiful building, why wouldn't you want to develop it into a prime site."
Campaigner Caroline Penn said it was "an eye-catching" and important building.
"It is not just the village that values it, people value it, it should be restored and used for generations to come."
