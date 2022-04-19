Almost 300 weapons handed in as Knife Angel leaves Worcester
- Published
Almost 300 weapons were anonymously handed in during the Knife Angel's month-long stay in Worcester.
The 27ft-tall (8m) sculpture was created from more than 100,000 confiscated blades and was designed to raise awareness of the impact of violent crime.
About 152,000 people came to see the statue during its time in the city.
A knife surrender box was also next to it and West Mercia Police said 294 weapons were deposited.
The Knife Angel was positioned in Cathedral Square throughout March., one of many towns and cities it has visited since it was created by sculptor Alfie Bradley at the British Ironworks Centre, near Oswestry.
The team behind it worked with all of the UK's police forces and the blades that form the angel's body and wings were seized during criminal investigations or handed in during knife surrenders.
At the end of the month in Worcester a special gathering took place in Cathedral Square to remember all the lives lost nationwide to knife crime.
