Repairs begin at Worcestershire school damaged by fire
- Published
Repairs have started at a school in Worcestershire after a fire caused damage estimated at thousands of pounds.
It broke out in the music block at Wolverley CE Secondary school on 7 April.
Herefordshire and Worcestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it was believed to have been started accidentally.
Despite repairs, head teacher Bryn Thomas said the school would open as normal after the Easter holidays.
"We were very, very lucky the fire was caught early - the fire service were absolutely wonderful", Mr Thomas said.
The music department suffered smoke and water damage, while the roof and electrics were also affected.
Music lessons will be moved to another part of the school while repairs are carried out.
Mr Thomas was travelling to Austria on a skiing trip when he found out the school was on fire.
"It's your worse nightmare really. I did have a very stressful journey on the way to Austria," he said.
The school was closed to students on the Friday after the fire and lessons were taught online.
Mr Thomas said the main internet access was above the music block and the main admin area was still without connectivity.
