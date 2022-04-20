Police seek two witnesses after Redditch Asda murder
Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man outside an Asda are appealing for two witnesses to come forward.
Two teenagers have been charged with murder after Ian Kirwan, 53, from Redditch in Worcestershire, was stabbed in the town on 8 March.
West Mercia Police say a man and a woman identified on CCTV from the supermarket on Jinnah Road may hold important information.
The witnesses' images may be released if they cannot be identified, it said.
The man is white with a grey beard and moustache and wearing glasses. He was dressed in a dark hoodie and black beanie, the force said.
The woman is also white, with dark hair that was tied back. She was wearing a red coat and carrying a toddler who was wearing a white hat.
Anyone that has any information that could help identify these two people is asked to please get in touch.
A total of 12 people were arrested over Mr Kirwan's death, with three youths released on bail and seven facing no further action,
