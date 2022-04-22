Plans for Leominster housing estate with 118 homes refused
Plans to build 118 homes have been refused after attracting more than 200 objections.
Muller Property Group put forward outline plans for the estate south of Barons Cross Road in Leominster.
Town council members had previously "strongly" opposed the plan due to residents' concerns about road access.
Herefordshire Council has thrown out the scheme saying the "piecemeal" development of the site was contrary to the area's local plan.
In the refusal, issued on Thursday, the council gave six reasons for rejecting the proposal.
Among those, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said, was that a development of its size would require a 25% provision of affordable homes, but the application was "not accompanied by a completed Section 106 agreement which is necessary to secure the required provisions".
Section 106 agreements are negotiated between a developer and local authority to set out planning obligations.
It said there was also insufficient information to show the development would not be a detriment to the local highway network.
Councillors also said the application contained insufficient information to assess the impact on air quality and on measures which would be taken to ease any adverse impact from the development on the River Lugg.
