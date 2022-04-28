Boy, 2, named as Lawson Bond after fatal dog attack
A two-year-old boy who died following a dog attack at his home has been named as Lawson Bond.
He suffered a cardiac arrest and died at Birmingham Children's Hospital on 30 March, two days after the incident in Egdon, Worcestershire.
Three rottweilers were taken away and put down.
No arrests have been made in connection with the death. A pre-inquest review has been set for 31 August at Stourport Coroner's Court.
Lawson was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital for treatment, before being transferred to Birmingham.
