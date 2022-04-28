Royal Band in Redditch for surprise Jubilee performance
The Queen's Royal Marines Band has staged a surprise performance for a Worcestershire street.
They turned up at Church Hill in Redditch to performing a "medley of tunes" before joining locals for an early Jubilee street party.
The street was chosen for an extra treat by The Big Lunch, which was set up in 2009 to improve community spirit through street celebrations.
It said it had the "Royal seal of approval" to host events this summer.
The Church Hill Big Local Partnership project is arranging celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on 5 June.
It has also given out more than 40 special party packs to residents so that they have everything they need to hold Big Jubilee Lunch street parties.
Hayley Price, the co-chair of the group, said: "We can't quite believe that our community has been chosen for this incredible celebration."
The band, from Portsmouth, got together with residents around trestle tables after the performance to talk about their celebration plans.
Captain Dan Button, the band's Director of Music, said the musicians were "delighted" to perform for residents.
