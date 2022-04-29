Pedestrian hit by lorry in Wythall dies
A man has died after being hit by a lorry in the early hours of Friday morning.
The collision happened at the junction of Alcester Road South and Hollywood Bypass in Wythall, outside Bromsgrove.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene at 03:08 BST.
Two ambulances, a paramedic and a trauma doctor attended the incident, but the man was confirmed dead at the scene.
A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "On arrival at the scene, crews discovered a man, who was the pedestrian, in a critical condition following the collision.
"Despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save the man."
