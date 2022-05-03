Worcester would be 'special setting' for Great British Railways HQ
Residents have been asked to get behind a bid to bring a new national rail body to Worcester.
The county council has bid for Great British Railways' (GBR) headquarters to be based in the Shrub Hill Quarter.
Its buildings in the quarter, which is undergoing a multi-million development, would offer GBR a "modern, bespoke, attractive, sustainable" home, it said.
The authority asked people to back the bid on social media under the hashtag #WorcsGBRHQ.
The government launched a competition last year to find a home outside London for GBR, which will oversee rail infrastructure, ticket prices and timetables.
More than 40 towns and cities have applied, including Nuneaton, Derby, Doncaster and Crewe. The shortlist is expected to be published this month.
Worcestershire County Council said it owns historic, rail industry Grade 2 listed buildings next to Shrub Hill Station which would offer a "special setting for the headquarters".
Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced plans for GBR last May saying it would replace an "overcomplicated and fragmented" system.