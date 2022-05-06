Redditch factory fire: Severe fire involves oxygen and propane
- Published
A severe fire involving oxygen and propane cylinders has broken out at a factory site in Worcestershire.
More than 50 firefighters were called to the manufacturing business on Padgets Lane in Redditch shortly before 05:00 BST on Friday.
Hereford and Worcester Fire Service said the significant blaze covered an area of 40m by 40m, and had spread to other units.
People living nearby are being warned to keep doors and windows closed.
Al Jones said his "whole house shook and the dog started barking" shortly after the fire broke out.
"Then I started hearing a popping sound, it sounded like a gun or a car backfiring."
Thick black smoke could be seen billowing out of the factory site on Friday morning.
It had a very "plasticky" smell, added Mr Jones.
