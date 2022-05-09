Worcester City Council Labour group leader steps down after 21 years
- Published
The leader of Worcester City Council's Labour group has stood down from the role after 21 years.
Adrian Gregson will hand the reins to Lynn Denham, who said he left "enormous shoes to fill as Labour group leader".
Mr Gregson, who will remain as a Rainbow Hill ward councillor, said it was time for change and he was hoping to be elected as mayor.
The Conservatives lost control of the authority last week when it lost three seats, including one to Labour.
A new mayor, a non-political post, is be elected at next Tuesday's full council meeting at the Guildhall. A new council leader could also be elected.
Mr Gregson said: "Time's change, things move on but also I'm hoping to be elected mayor having done a year as deputy. And so it's time to change tack and move on to that stage really."
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Ms Denham said: "He has led Worcester Labour's city councillors with wisdom and integrity since the turn of the century, in tough times and in better times.
"Newer councillors have always benefited from the depth of his experience, and his continued presence within the group will be invaluable to all party colleagues in the years ahead."
Mr Gregson congratulated the fellow Rainbow Hill ward councillor and said the party had been left in good hands.
"Lynn is a tireless servant of the people of Worcester, and lives by Labour values of fairness, community and hard work," he said.