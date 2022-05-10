Life-sized Lego suffragette statue displayed in Hereford
A life-sized suffragette made from Lego bricks has gone on display in Hereford.
Hope was built using more than 32,000 bricks to mark the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.
Originally displayed in the House of Commons she can now be seen at The Courtyard in the city until 23 May.
She will then tour venues across the UK in the lead up to 2028's celebrations marking 100 years of the Representation of the People Act.
The act gave equal voting rights to all women and men a decade after the first woman gained the right to vote.
Hope took three Lego employees 171 hours to build.
