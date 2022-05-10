Kidderminster man dies after serious chainsaw injury
A man has died after being seriously injured while using a chainsaw.
Emergency services were called to Tower Close in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at about 11:00 BST on Friday.
Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service said that it "quickly became clear that nothing could be done to save the man".
The 79-year-old was confirmed dead at the scene, West Mercia Police said, adding that his death was not being treated as suspicious.
