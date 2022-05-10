Police arrest man in connection Malvern crash
Police searching for a man who fled the scene of a crash in Worcestershire have made an arrest.
A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after two cars crashed in Abbey Road, Malvern, on Monday.
The driver of the other car, a Ford Kuga, fled the scene on foot, West Mercia Police said.
A 28-year-old has been arrested and is in custody, said police. A woman, also 28, was held on Monday on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
Emergency services were sent to the scene shortly before 07:00 BST after the head-on crash, police said.
