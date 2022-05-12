Flood-hit Worcestershire residents wait months for repair funds
A man whose home has been flooded twice in the past three years has hit out at delays to council compensation.
Worcestershire County Council was meant to pay £250 to every affected household in the county but some, including Paul Edwards, are still waiting.
His home near Stourport-on-Severn was flooded during the storms in February and he has been forced to rebuild above the flood levels at his own expense.
The county council said most applications had been paid.
Mr Edwards has spent £60,000 raising his bungalow off the ground to protect it from flooding again in the future.
When Storms Dudley and Eunice hit earlier this year, the water in his home "came through like a torrent", he said.
"I've had to spend my own money to basically knock the building down and start again to raise it out the flood plain so we can live and if it floods it doesn't come in the house any more."
Although the £250 grant he was due to be given from the council would not come close to covering his renovations, Mr Edwards feels let down on point of principle.
"It is devastating and we get no help at all," he said.
"You can't live, you've got to dry the property out, you have to buy new furniture, you can't get insurance on the properties, they don't care.
"It's not good enough - people are trying to rebuild their lives, get back in their houses, it's a joke."
Councillor Tony Miller, cabinet member with responsibility for the environment, said the council had launched its flood relief scheme in response to the floods in February.
"We've received many applications and are processing these quickly - most of which have already been paid," he said.
"We hope that all remaining applications, some of which have only just been received, will be verified and processed within the next couple of weeks.
"Feedback about the grant scheme has been very positive but we're disappointed that some payments have taken a little longer to process than we had hoped."
