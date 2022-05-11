Worcester set to get new BMX bike track
- Published
A new BMX track is set to be created in a Worcester park after years of campaigning.
It is hoped the circular facility in Battenhall Park, in the St Peter's area, will be completed within the next 12 months at a cost of £60,000.
Parish councillor Alan Tidy said the location was "perfect" and the park was much-needed given the "paucity" of leisure facilities for youngsters.
Young cyclists in St Peter's also put a case forward for the new track.
Mr Tidy, vice chairman of St Peter's Parish Council and chair of the Friends of St Peter's Parks, said it would sit in a "natural dip" in the park, and away from housing.
'Very grateful'
"The extensive local pedway network in St Peter's will ensure that many of our young residents can access the facility safely on their bikes without venturing out on to the public highway," he added.
"I have been after this kind of facility for some years and am very grateful to the city council for agreeing to fund it, given the paucity of leisure provision for secondary school age children in south-east Worcester."
Funding for the project was included in Worcester City Council's budget for this year.
Earlier this year, a council report revealed the number of play areas in the city was at least 12 acres short of its own targets, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Parish councillors will meet council staff this week to discuss the on-going work and proposed location of the track in more detail.
