Bromsgrove boy starts to walk and talk after Italy crash
- Published
The mother of a five-year-old boy who spent two weeks in a medically-induced coma in Italy said he has started to walk and talk again.
Dominic was seriously hurt in a crash while visiting family at Christmas.
His mother, Jordan Hetherington, gave up her job to be by his bedside for the past five months.
The five-year-old, from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, had started to say a few words, but it was "very slow progress," she said.
Dominic was seriously hurt in Lombardy on 22 December when the vehicle he was travelling in collided with a lorry.
"He was in intensive care on a life-support machine, it's been just horrendous," said Ms Hetherington.
"I was a complete nervous wreck, it's all a blur to be honest," she added.
After a month in hospital he had been moved to a rehabilitation centre, where his speech had started to "slowly come back," she said.
"It's just a few words," she said, but added: "He's just a completely different boy."
An online crowdfunding appeal set up to support her had "helped enormously," she said.
More than £25,000 was raised.
She described how her life had been turned "upside down" when she gave up a full time job to be in Italy with her son.
"[Going from] having a normal life to having no life, to be honest, is just tremendously difficult.
"Obviously being in a foreign country as well - I don't have any really close family here - and that's just really, really hard."
She said she had approached a facility in the UK she hoped her son can be transferred to.
"I really don't know how long it's going to take and what the outcome is. Nobody knows and nobody can give me that answer," she said.
"I hope [he'll make a full recovery], I've only got Dominic in my whole life. "
