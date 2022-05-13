Man arrested after gun incident in Hereford park
- Published
A man has been arrested after police were called to reports of a gun in a Hereford Park.
The 30-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent following an incident in the Newton Farm area on Thursday evening.
No one was injured and the incident is believed to be isolated, West Mercia Police has said.
The force warned of an increased police presence near the scene following the arrest at about 19:30 BST.
An appeal for witnesses or anyone in possession of relevant CCTV or dashcam footage has been issued by police.
