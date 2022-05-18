Herefordshire campsite's bid for nine American retro caravans rejected
- Published
A campsite has been told it cannot install another nine luxury American-style static caravans.
The Wells site near Bromyard in Herefordshire already has five and said they were "fully booked and received rave reviews from guests".
But Herefordshire Council said they would look out of place.
It also raised concerns about drainage and a lack of public transport for visitors to the site, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The distinctive chrome-covered Airstream caravans would have offered "an upmarket glamping experience", the site said.
The application it put forward said the nine would be spread out across 3.4 hectares of land and would only be used between spring and autumn, being stored away the rest of the year.
However a council planning officer said adding more caravans would be "incongruous with the character and appearance of this area, and would have an unacceptable landscape and visual amenity impact".
