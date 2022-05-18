Blueprints revealed to overhaul under pressure Worcestershire town centres
- Published
Major plans have been drawn up to carry out large-scale changes to three town centres facing "a perfect storm of issues", a council said.
Droitwich Spa, Evesham and Pershore have suffered due to the pandemic, more home working and online shopping, Wychavon District Council said.
Their plans include a new urban village and turning Droitwich's lido into a national attraction.
The council said it now wants investors to put money into the plans.
The proposals would see the towns changed from shopping destinations to areas where people have shared experiences, spend leisure time and live.
Places in each town have been identified as "Game Changer sites" which the council said have the biggest potential for change although not all are owned by the authority.
As well as promoting the lido nationally, the proposals would see Droitwich become home to a new urban village on the old fire station site and the return of the town's brine baths.
Evesham would be developed as a leisure destination by capitalising on its location near the River Avon.
The town's Riverside shopping centre would be revamped to include new homes and several car parks could have new houses and apartments built on them.
In Pershore, Broad Street could be pedestrianised and the market site overhauled through two options, one of which includes creating a new food hall.
The council's leader, Bradley Thomas, said they would be bidding for levelling up funding from the government but admitted they had not exactly worked out the cost for work at each site.
"The district council is prepared to use its own assets where we can to help kickstart some of these game changer sites but we are conscious we cannot achieve this alone," he added.
The proposals for Evesham have been welcomed by Lisa Whelan, who runs the JellyPickleJam cafe in the town.
"I have been hoping for this for a very long time. I have lived in Evesham for about 11 years now and over that 11 years I have seen a slow decline," she said.
But Debbie Mason, a market trader in Pershore, said she felt the plans could have a negative impact on the market.
"We have people travel miles and miles every week just to come to see Pershore so why you would want to change something that is working, I just do not get it," she said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk