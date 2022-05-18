Boys charged with murder of Ian Kirwan in Redditch
Three more teenagers, aged 13, 14 and 15, have been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed outside an Asda store.
Ian Kirwan, 53, from Redditch, Worcestershire, was fatally wounded near the store in the town on 8 March.
The three boys have also been charged with violent disorder and were due at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court.
Two other youths charged with murder, aged 14 and 15, were remanded to youth detention, West Mercia Police said.
Paying tribute in March, Mr Kirwan's family said the software engineer, who was stabbed in Jinnah Road, was the warmest, kindest man who was always there for anybody in need.
