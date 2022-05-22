Rachel Pighills: Life-saving op causing mum traumatic pain
- Published
A woman has undergone potentially life-saving surgery after travelling to Spain for the procedure.
Rachel Pighills, 35, was able to have the operation thanks to an anonymous benefactor's £130,000 contribution towards her care.
Following a freak accident, the mother of one from Pershore in Worcestershire has a complex neck injury which means her brain is sinking into her spine.
Her husband Guy said she was now experiencing traumatic pain.
In a post on their Facebook page, Mr Pighills said doctors who carried out the surgery were positive it had been a success, and that his wife had been brought out of an induced coma, but that he had "never experienced someone suffer so much pain in my life".
He added: "I can't even begin to explain how difficult it is to witness this."
Mrs Pighills had been revived and the intubation tubes removed on Saturday, he explained.
"I always knew this was going to be the toughest battle Rachel and I could ever imagine to fight through, but no amount of preparation could make me expect this," he said.
Mrs Pighills was struck by a fan in 2018, which damaged her neck leaving it struggling to support the weight of her head.
Her husband said she would be assessed in the coming days.
"Please could I ask you all to keep praying for Rachel, to give her the strength to power through all this pain and suffering and if I could ask for a little prayer to give me the strength to help her through this traumatic time."
Family and friends set up a crowdfunding bid for the surgery in Barcelona, but said in March they were about £140,000 short.
Earlier this month a benefactor from Warwickshire came forward with the money Mrs Pighills needed for the surgery.
