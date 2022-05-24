Residents' joy as Wyre Forest quarry plans rejected
- Published
Proposals to build a new quarry in Worcestershire have been rejected.
Developers NRS Aggregates wanted to operate a sand and gravel quarry in the Wyre Forest, extracting three million tonnes over 10 years.
But county councillors voted against the plans due to an "unacceptable impact" on green belt land, homes, businesses and local health.
The decision at Worcester's County Hall was met with cheers from members of Stop the Quarry campaign group.
The plans were rejected by seven votes to six at the meeting on Tuesday.
NRS Aggregates, who have six months to appeal against the decision, had said the landscape would be restored after 10 years, but campaigners said the damage would be irreversible.
Andrew McDonald, who runs Lea Castle Equestrian Centre next to the proposed location, said he was overjoyed.
'Made no sense'
"Some tears were shed, but we got there and this is one battle won and it's a major battle," Mr McDonald said. "Let's hope if there are any more battles in the future, we'll fight them and win them the same."
Planning officers had recommended the quarry's approval, but local resident Bill Houle, who addressed the meeting for residents, said the decision to reject the plans was "the common sense way to go".
"The problem we had, all those reports apparently supporting the application, for an application for a quarry in a location that made no sense," he said.
He said there would have been too much "noise and disturbance" next to new housing and schools.
Worcestershire County Council deputy leader Marcus Hart said he was "delighted" for residents and disagreed with the point that was made that the quarry would be temporary as it would impact green belt land.
NRS Aggregates said they were aware of the concerns raised, but the plans helped address a shortage of aggregate supply in Worcestershire which would be used for new homes and maintaining local roads.