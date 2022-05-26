Four arrested in Worcester after man stabbed in stomach
- Published
Two men and two teenage boys have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the stomach.
West Mercia Police was called shortly after 23:00 BST on Wednesday to Park Street, Worcester, where a 34-year-old man was found injured.
He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where his injuries were said to not be life-threatening.
The arrested men, aged 20 and 21, and boys, both 17, are in police custody.
They were detained on suspicion of attempted murder.
Insp Fergus Green said: "This was a violent incident which has left a man with serious injuries and we are determined to find out what happened and bring those responsible to justice."
The force urged anyone with information to come forward.
