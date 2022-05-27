Woman found dead on Worcestershire country lane
- Published
A woman's body has been found on a country lane.
West Mercia Police said it was treating the death in Worcestershire as unexplained at this stage.
The force said the woman's body was found on Wast Hills Lane in Hopwood on Friday morning.
A police cordon has been put in place and the road has been closed at the junctions with Lea End Lane and Redhill Road while investigations continue, the force added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.