Double Jubilees marked in Herefordshire village by carving historic tree
A tree planted to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Victoria has been turned into a carving to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The oak was planted in 1897 in the village of Wellington Heath, near Ledbury, Herefordshire.
It produced its last leaf about two years ago and the parish council decided to use it to mark the Jubilee.
David Darwood was in charge of the project: "We hope it is something the future of the village will love."
"Something had to be done" after the tree died, he said, and villagers plumped for the idea of the carving to combine both jubilees.
The artwork features a banner, burrows containing carved animals and a sculpture of a red kite sitting on top.
The wood removed from the tree for the artwork has been given to villagers.
"Some are going to sculpt, animal sculptures, some will use as name plaques. Others are making plates, we might even have some spoons made," Mr Darwood said.
A booklet will also be created with copies sent to the Queen to tell the story of the tree "from acorn to being the symbol of the village".
Peter Constantine, who was also part of the team behind the idea, said it has been a real community effort and "I'm proud that we have achieved it".
The scheme received £1,500 to create the carving from Herefordshire Community Foundation through Arts Council England's Lets Create Jubilee fund.
