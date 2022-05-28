Murder arrest after woman found dead on Worcestershire lane
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found on a country lane.
Her body was found by a dog walker in Wast Hills Lane in Hopwood, Worcestershire, on Friday morning.
West Mercia Police later detained a 30-year-old man along with another man, aged 52, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The force said both men remained in custody and the scene was cordoned off for investigations.
Wast Hills Lane is closed at the junctions with Lea End Lane and Redhill Road.
On Friday, Det Ch Insp Gerry Smith said detectives believed they had identified the woman and were working to contact her family.
He appealed for anyone who was in the area early on Friday morning to speak to officers and said there would be a heightened police presence in the community.
He added there was not thought to be any risk to the public.
