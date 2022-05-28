Life-saving surgery for kitten trapped in engine
A kitten has undergone life-saving surgery after suffering catastrophic injuries in a fall from a moving car.
It's thought Fifi, who was found with charred fur and covered in oil, had become trapped in the car engine.
She was found outside a house in Hollymount, Worcester, on 20 May and taken urgently to the vets.
It was found she had a shattered pelvis and needed surgery, which was funded by donations after the RSPCA appealed for help on social media.
The animal charity managed to raise almost £1,700 in under a day which was spent on the operation to insert a screw into her pelvis on Thursday.
The RSCPA said Fifi was recovering well and had "amazed the veterinary staff with her resilience and zest for life".
"Fifi is the happiest and friendliest little cat - all she wants to do is roll around and play like the kitten she is," said Claire Wood, from the charity.
"We've every reason to believe that she'll make a full recovery from the terrible injuries she sustained."
She thanked the people who donated to support Fifi's treatment and the member of the public who brought her in.
"Every penny raised from the appeal will go towards giving this gorgeous little girl a much brighter future," she said.
Fifi, who is not microchipped, is due to continue her recovery at the vets and will then be taken to the RSPCA's centre in Kempsey where staff will find her a new home.
