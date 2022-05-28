Nature 'fighting back' next to busy roads in Herefordshire
- Published
Volunteers have said they are already seeing improvements from a multimillion-pound project to boost biodiversity.
National Highways announced the £6m Network for Nature programme, which includes a scheme to create a wetland area in Herefordshire's Lugg Valley.
It is hoped adding drainage pools close to the A49 will attract wildlife and reduce the risk of flooding.
"It's so exciting to see nature fighting back," Sue Griffin said.
"And we're giving it a hand," the volunteer, from Herefordshire Wildlife Trust added.
Due to be completed in August, the project will see wetland created in the Lugg Valley to become a "stepping stone" between two significant sites for wetland birds - Bodenham Lake and Wellington Gravel Pits.
"What we want to do is connect those habitats together by creating more wetland features," said Andrew Nixon from Herefordshire Wildlife Trust.
This would include about 15 pools at Oak Tree Farm Nature Reserve in Hope under Dinmore.
Environmental challenges
National Highways said the pools should also prevent pollution from roads entering the nearby Rivers Rea and Stour.
Its one of 26 projects that National Highways has pledged across England to improve biodiversity and protect natural habitats.
"We accept that road building has created some environmental challenges," said Andy Butterfield, from National Highways.
"That's what we're here trying to answer by investing locally, by delivering new wildlife areas close to the roads."
Volunteers from the Wildlife Trust said they are already seeing improvements in the area, including birds of prey and a variety of deer grazing during the day.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk