Motorcyclist dies in street furniture crash in Evesham
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in a Worcestershire street.
Emergency crews, including the Midlands Air Ambulance, found the man in St Richards Road, Evesham, at about 11:42 BST.
His motorbike had hit street furniture causing him serious injuries, a spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
Paramedics administered advanced life support, but the man was confirmed dead at the scene.
