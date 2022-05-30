Woman found dead in Hopwood country lane named as Kerry Owen
A woman who was found dead in a country lane has been named by police.
The body of Kerry Owen, 35, was discovered by a dog walker in Wast Hills Lane in Hopwood, Worcestershire, on Friday morning.
Alan Edney, 30, of Kenilworth Road, in Birmingham, has been charged with her murder and is due at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
A 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.
Wast Hills Lane has now been reopened, West Mercia Police said.
