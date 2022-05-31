Rachel Pighills out of hospital after life-saving surgery
A mother from Worcestershire who had a life-saving operation in Spain has been discharged from hospital.
Rachel Pighills' brain began sinking into her spine following a freak accident involving a fan.
After receiving £130,000 from an anonymous benefactor, the Pershore resident received specialist treatment for her complex neck injury.
Husband Guy Pighills said his 35-year-old wife was in "absolute agony still", but was "so determined".
He added: "She's always wanting to try and get up and do a little bit of walking around, but it's very limited.
"She can't do too much too quickly obviously, it's baby steps."
The mother-of-one was struck by a fan in 2018, which damaged her neck, leaving it struggling to support the weight of her head.
Family and friends set up a crowdfunding bid for the surgery in Barcelona.
In March the family revealed on social media they were about £140,000 short of the money needed for the life-saving treatment and earlier this month a benefactor from Warwickshire came forward with the remaining sum.
The 12-hour procedure took place on 20 May at Teknon hospital.
