Rachel Pighills out of hospital after life-saving surgery

Guy Pighills
Husband Guy Pighills said his wife wanted to try to get up to do some walking

A mother from Worcestershire who had a life-saving operation in Spain has been discharged from hospital.

Rachel Pighills' brain began sinking into her spine following a freak accident involving a fan.

After receiving £130,000 from an anonymous benefactor, the Pershore resident received specialist treatment for her complex neck injury.

Husband Guy Pighills said his 35-year-old wife was in "absolute agony still", but was "so determined".

He added: "She's always wanting to try and get up and do a little bit of walking around, but it's very limited.

"She can't do too much too quickly obviously, it's baby steps."

Guy Pighills
Rachel Pighills is recovering following surgery on 20 May

The mother-of-one was struck by a fan in 2018, which damaged her neck, leaving it struggling to support the weight of her head.

Family and friends set up a crowdfunding bid for the surgery in Barcelona.

In March the family revealed on social media they were about £140,000 short of the money needed for the life-saving treatment and earlier this month a benefactor from Warwickshire came forward with the remaining sum.

The 12-hour procedure took place on 20 May at Teknon hospital.

Mr Pighills said his wife was in "absolute agony"

