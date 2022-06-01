Worcester nightlife aiming for national recognition
- Published
Worcester is to apply for a national award recognising its nightlife as safe, vibrant and diverse.
Officials hope the prestigious Purple Flag status will be given to the city by the Association of Town and City Management later this year.
Submission dates for applications are 24 June and 7 October.
Worcester City Council's communities committee meets in the Guildhall on on 8 June to discuss the bid after plans were deferred in March.
The accreditation is similar to the Green Flag award for parks and the Blue Flag for beaches, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It is awarded to towns and city centres that meet or surpass the standards of excellence in managing the evening and night-time economy as well as a positive experience to visitors.
It is hoped the scheme can also boost other regeneration and development projects.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk