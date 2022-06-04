Worcestershire Cricket Club changes food policy after complaints
- Published
Spectators at Worcestershire Twenty20 cricket home matches will be allowed to take in food, following feedback from spectators, the club says.
It said it had reviewed its policy following complaints people, including children, had their food confiscated when entering the ground.
One person said their child, four, had a chocolate muffin treat taken away.
The club reviewed its regulations, following that opening home Vitality Blast fixture of 2022.
Any "appropriate food collected" at the Worcester ground on Friday has been donated to a local food bank, the club said.
Well this feels less than ideal. pic.twitter.com/dKuKIb441L— Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) June 3, 2022
In a statement on its website, the club added it was aware there were "long queues in bag search areas" during the fixture.
It went on: "Additional staff resources will be allocated to complete bag searches for future fixtures to ensure smoother entry.
"In addition, the policy which meant no food and drink could be brought into the ground, has been lifted for the remaining Vitality Blast fixtures.
"Spectators will now be allowed to bring a modest amount of food into the ground for individual consumption; however, as in previous years, no alcohol can be brought into New Road during Vitality Blast fixtures."
The club also said it "continually strives to operate with best practices and the safety and security of all spectators in mind".
Worcestershire Rapids won by 15 runs on Friday, ahead of the next T20 match on Sunday against Leicestershire Foxes at New Road.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk